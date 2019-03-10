It’s Official: APC’s Sanwo-Olu wins Lagos governorship

Related News

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared the winner of the Lagos State governorship election.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu scored 739,445 votes to defeat Jimi Agbaje of the c who polled 206,141 votes, according to official results declared by the electoral commission, INEC.

Mr Sanwo-Olu also won in all the local government areas in the state.

See details of the result for the Lagos governorship election below.

Lagos: Final official results

Here is the break down of the official results for the governorship election in Lagos state.

Total registered voters. 6,505,512

Accredited voters. 1,006,074

A 4122

AAC 1078

ABP 511

ACD 917

AD 3310

ADC 3544

ADP 4780

AGA 207

AGAP 83

ANDP 140

ANN 389

ANP 359

APA 1906

APC 739,445

APDA 642

APM 194

ASD 187

CAP 237

DA 111

DPC 211

DPP 555

FJP 113

GPN 49

ID 61

JMPP 42

LP 392

MAJA 36

MMN 52

MPN 769

NCMP 60

NCP 712

NPC 1886

PDP 206,141

PPA 548

PPC 617

PPN 234

PRP 153

PT 120

RBNP 73

SDP 277

UDP 151

UPP 108

YDP 148

YPP 1604

ZLP 142

