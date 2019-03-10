PDP’s Seyi Makinde on course to win Oyo governorship election

Related News

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Seyi Makinde, is on course to win the Oyo State governorship election.

Although he has not been officially declared as winner, and with one local government, Ibadan South West, still awaited, the PDP candidate has won 27 out of the 32 local government areas declared so far.

Mr Makinde has so far received a total of 481,177 votes from the local government declared while the All progressives Congress candidate, Bayo Adelabu, received 331,799 votes.

The returning officer and other INEC officials have gone on a short break while awaiting the arrival of the Ibadan South West results.