Benue Governorship: PDP loses in David Mark’s local govt

Senator David Mark

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has been defeated by the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship election in former Senate President David Mark’s local government, Otukpo.

The APC candidate, Emmanuel Jime, polled 21,530 votes to defeat Governor Samuel Ortom who polled only 12,902 votes.

Apart from David Mark, Otukpo is also the local government of Mr. Ortom’s runing mate, Benson Abounu.

The former senate president is considered the leader of the PDP in the southern zone of the state.

Mr Mark has won the senatorial elections in the zone since 1999. He did not seek re-election this year but his adopted candidate, Abba Moro of the PDP, won the Senate election in Otukpo.

Despite Mr Mark’s status, the PDP has lost grip of the southern senatorial zone despite considered as its stronghold.

Mr Mark’s daughter, Blessing Onu, contested and won the election for Otukpo/Ohimini federal constituency under the platform of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) against her uncle who contested under PDP.

