APC declared Kwara governor-elect

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged victorious in the governorship election held in Kwara State.

Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, the party’s flagbearer, was announced winner of the election.

The result was announced on Sunday after the total votes were collated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In final results announced by INEC in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, APC polled a total of 331,546 votes.

The closest contender for the position, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and its candidate Razaq Atunwa secured 114,754 votes.