VP Osinbajo delivers polling units to APC in Lagos, Ogun

Related News

The All Progressives Congress has won both the governorship and House of Assembly elections in the polling unit of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Lagos State on Saturday.

Mr Osinbajo who voted at Victoria Garden City Main Park Booth in Lagos helped APC governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu garner 248 votes.

Mr Sanwo-Olu’s main challenger Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party polled 190 votes. In the State House of Assembly the APC finished with 193 votes while the PDP candidate had 175 votes.

In Mr Osinbajo’s home state of Ogun, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dapo Abidoun also won at his polling unit in Iperu, Ikenne.

Results announced at his polling unit shortly after collation showed that the oil magnate had established a healthy lead in his local government area of Ikenne.

At his polling unit in Ward 3 Unit 2, Ita Osanyin, Iperu, Ikenne, Mr Abiodun polled a total of 240 votes while his closest challenger, Adekunle Akinlade of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) got 71 votes.

At the polling unit of Mr Akinlade, the APM lost to the APC.

Mr Akinlade who voted at polling unit 010, Owode Ward 1, Yewa South of Ogun state could only manage 83 votes while Mr Abiodun polled 104.

Results’ trickling in across the State shows that the APC is leading the APM and other parties by a rather healthy margin.

In Abeokuta South, Ward 14, PU 2, APC polled 144 votes to APM’s 59 votes. In Ward 11, Unit 18, Abeokuta North, APC garnered 103 votes to APM’s 40 votes.

Below are other results from Ogun State.

Ward 12, Unit 002, Agbon Land, Makun, Sagamu

APC – 99

APM – 73

Ward 3, Polling Unit 007, Modern School Road, Ota

APC – 81

APM – 67

Ijagba Ward, Onirere Unit, Sagamu

APC – 161

APM – 63

Ososa Ward 7

APC – 171

APM – 20

PDP – 102

Ward 10, Unit 8, Ilefon

APC – 81

APM – 41

PDP – 34

Police Station, Ward 9 Ikenne LG

APC – 275

APM – 60

PDP – 24

Ward 08, polling Unit 002, Idomowo

PDP – 55

APC – 100

APM – 13

Ward 11, Unit 18, Abeokuta North

APC -103

PDP -04

APM -40

Ward 15, Polling Unit 016, Abeokuta South

APC – 58

APM- 53

PDP – 03

Abeokuta South, Ward 15, Polling Unit Dimmo Store

APC – 67

APM- 52

ADC- 101

PDP-9

Abeokuta South, Ward 15, Polling Unit Olubara Palace

APC – 60

APM- 52

ADC- 91

PDP-15

Abeokuta South, Ward 15, Polling Unit BUSTOP

APC – 59

APM- 62

ADC- 64

PDP-14

Ward 04, Polling Unit 06, Iperu Remo, Ikenne

APC – 236

PDP – 02

APM – 032

Ijebu Ode, Ward 7, Unit 009, Oke Street

APC – 108

PDP – 73

APM – 46

Ward 3, Unit 2, Ita Osanyin, Ikenne LG

APC – 240

APM – 71

PDP – 5

ADC – 2

Ward 3, Unit 2, Ita Osanyin, Ikenne

APC – 240

APM – 71

PDP – 5

ADC – 2