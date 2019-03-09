Tunde Bakare wants to succeed Buhari in 2023

Related News

The Senior Pastor of Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare, on Saturday expressed his willingness to contest for the presidency after the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term in 2023.

Mr Bakare made the announcement about his ambition during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos shortly after casting his vote at the Opebi Grammar School polling unit.

“I am going to throw my hat into the fray. I am just waiting for President Buhari to finish his tenure (in 2023). We cannot continue this way because we have something to offer this country, and we will by the grace of God,’’ he said.

Mr Bakare, who said he was desirous of making Nigeria one of the greatest countries, said he looked forward to a future where every Nigerian vote would count.

The pastor who was the vice-presidential candidate with President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2011 presidential elections, said he would continue to pray for the day when every Nigerian would come out and make their votes count.

He urged Nigerians not to allow themselves to be deceived by ‘stomach infrastructure’ when the needed infrastructure in their communities had decayed.

Also, he said in an interview published last January 3 at Calgary, Canada, predicted he would succeed Buhari as Nigeria’s 16th president or head of state. (NAN)