44 policemen injured in accident on their way for election duties in Abuja

A total of 44 policemen deployed for various election duties sustained various degrees of injuries in a motor accident along Gwagwalada area of the Federal Capital Territory on Friday night.

The officers included three Inspector, namely Luka Hananiya, Maude Yususf and Mumuni Mohammed, as well as two Sergeants, including Shetiima Solomon, and Musa Dahiru.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report said 33 of the officers were treated and discharged immediately, while 11 others were still on admission at the Police Hospital, National Hospital and Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital in Abuja.

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said the force would take care of the injured officers as was customary.

Mr Adamu said the officers were on their way to report in their area of deployment for the Area council elections before the accident occurred.

IGP said the injuries ranged from fractures to head injuries requiring further investigations at other facilities with the needed equipment.

“We are here to make sure all of the officers are given proper medical attention for them to recover,” Mr Adamu said.

The police boss who was not specific about their medical entitlement said the force would take care of their medical bills before other claims would be made.

He charged the officers to continue to serve the country as policing was a national assignment requiring sometimes painful sacrifices.

“What happened to our colleagues here today can happen to anybody. But, we are encouraged to serve our country in the best way we can as no sacrifice is too much for the nation,” he said.

On security generally, he said so far the process had recorded successes, adding in human life, nothing could be 100 percent, as there may be pockets of challenges.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said there was relative peace in the territory during the council elections.

He disclosed this while addressing newsmen after monitoring elections in some parts of the territory.

Mr Adamu attributed the peace recorded to the massive personnel deployment across the territory.

The commissioner said the series of meetings held with stakeholders before the elections also contributed to the peaceful conduct of the elections.

“We don’t anticipate having any problem during the elections in the FCT,” he said.

Also speaking, the Commandant of FCT Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Solomon Iyamu, said the corps deployed over 6,000 officials for the elections.

He said the peace being enjoyed in the territory was as a result of the synergy between security agencies in the territory.

(NAN)