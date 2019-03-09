Cars carrying ballot papers impounded in Kano State

Related News

Two cars conveying ballot papers have been impounded at Magwan Primary School, Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

According to an eyewitness identified as Shazal, the cars were impounded and taken to the Kano State police headquarters in Bompai.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES in a phone interview, Mr Shazal said, “Two cars drove to the back of the polling unit with ballot papers in their booths and two corp members entered the car. When people noticed their movements, they asked who they were, and the people claimed to be INEC officials.

“But the people did not believe them, and other people’s attention was called. After seeing the ballot papers, the police arrested the cars and towed them to the Kano state police headquarters in Bompai,” he said.

Today, Nigerians vote in their sixth general governorship and state assemblies elections since the country’s return to democracy in 1999.

Voters in 29 states would elect governors while new state assemblies will be elected in the 36 states.

There are no governorship elections in Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Bayelsa, Kogi, Anambra and Osun because the tenures of their governors are yet to expire.

However, the governorship polls in Kano could determine the political careers of a former governor of the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and the incumbent governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Although there are 54 governorship candidates in Kano, the contest is really between Mr Ganduje of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Mr Kwankwaso’s anointed candidate, Abba Yusuf, contesting under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP lost the presidential and all senatorial seats in Kano during the February 23 elections. So, the opposition party must give all it has to today’s election.