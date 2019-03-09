I already have a job in Abuja if I lose election – El-Rufai 

Related News

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has taken an indifferent position on the outcome of the governorship election in the state.

Voters across Nigeria are electing 29 state governors and members of the 36 state Houses of Assembly.

Mr El-Rufai, the incumbent governor, alongside 37 other candidates are vying for the governorship seat in Kaduna State.

He is contesting under the flagship of the All Progressives Congress (APC). His main challenger is Isa Ashiru ‎of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

The governor joined a queue of voters in polling unit 024, Ungwar Sarki ward around 8.30a.m. on Saturday.

Fielding questions from journalists, Mr El-Rufai said he is not under any tension over the election because President Muhammadu Buhari has already won his reelection.

“I have no fears if I win or not because the president has already won his re-election ‎. The worse thing that could happen is for me to lose the election. But since the president has already won his reelection bid, it means I already have a job in Abuja.

“Only my staff are jittery if I win or not and I usually share this joke with them. But the security in the state has improved because everything has been orderly and from the information I am getting, polling units opened early, ” he said.

He said as a leader, it has become a norm for him to join the queue on election day like any other person.

“I always joined queue because it’s the right thing to do. I mixed with people all the time so it’s what I always tried to do,” he said.

Addressing journalists again after voting, Mr El-Rufai expressed satisfaction with the conduct of electoral officials and security personnel.

“I came in here about 8.15, the INEC staff were already in place and there were no issued with the card reader and voting started more or less on time. INEC arrangement has been better. I want to commend and congratulate INEC for excellent work done so far. The report I’m getting across the state is that the arrangements are similar.

“Secondly, the security arrangement has also improved. This polling unit, I can see five to six uniformed personnel and this is very helpful in making people safe and secure in coming out to vote. Initially, the voter turn out was discouraging when I came but by the time I joined the queue, the queue lengthened and more people are trooping out to vote.”