Thugs set ablaze primary school containing electoral materials in Benue

All electoral materials for Mbalom ward in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue were in the early hours of Saturday burnt by armed hoodlums.

According to a witness, the hoodlums on arrival fired shots in the air before setting on fire the RCM Primary School Aya, housing the materials.

Ngunan Yongo, the Electoral Officer for the local government area, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone conversation.

The EO said the materials were yet to be distributed to polling units in the ward when the attack occurred.

”The entire materials are burnt,” she lamented.

However, no official of the commission including ad hoc staff was hurt.

She explained that final decision over the conduct of the elections in the area would be communicated later.

Thaddeus Ujah, a senior staff of the commission, also confirmed the early morning attack.

“Right now I can’t say anything, I am overwhelmed; we were not expecting anything of that nature. I am short of words. I can’t see some of my people; they ran into the bush; some of them got injured. For me, the most important thing to me now is to get those people and take them back”.

Mr Ujah said he was posted newly in the area and could not ascertain the exact number of ad hoc staff that was missing until he takes a roll call. (NAN)