Buhari arrives Daura ahead of Saturday’s election

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived his home town of Daura on Thursday ahead of the Governorship and State Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Buhari landed at the Daura Helipad in a Presidential Chopper marked NAF-541 at 6:50 p.m. in company with his aides and close family members.
The president was received by the Emir of Daura, Farouk Umar, his kinsmen, and hundreds of well-wishers.
NAN further reports that the president’s wife, Aisha Buhari, is to host a thanksgiving dinner for women and youth organisations in Daura.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.