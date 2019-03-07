Elections: Police deploy 7 DIGs, 10 AIGs others

Nigerian Police Marching. [Photo credit: Pulse.ng]
The acting Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mohammed Adamu, has deployed Seven Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) to the six geo-political zones across the country.

A statement by the force spokesman, Frank Mba, an assistant commissioner of police, on Wednesday in Abuja, said 10 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) were also deployed to zonal commands.

Mr Mba said that an additional 277 Commissioners of Police (CPs) were also deployed to the 36 states commands and FCT to complement the efforts of the commissioners in the commands.

According to Mr Mba, each command now has additional three CPs deployed to the three senatorial districts in their respective states of assignment.

He said that based on security assessment earlier carried out by the force, some Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Plateau, Benue, Imo and Taraba have one commissioner of police each to coordinate security in the LGAs.

The spokesman said that each of them was expected to work with the command CP to ensure adequate security in each of the senatorial districts under their watch.

In a related development, Mr Mba said that four CPs have been posted to Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo and Sokoto commands specifically for the Saturday elections.

He said that the I-G has reassured the force would remain civil, firm, professional and apolitical in the discharge of their duties in the Saturday elections. (NAN)

