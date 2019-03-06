APC adopts AAC to challenge Wike in Rivers governorship

Related News

Members of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State are to support the African Action Congress in the Saturday’s governorship election, party leader Rotimi Amaechi declared on Wednesday, providing an alternative platform for members.

APC is not fielding candidates for any of the elections in Rivers following a court order that resulted from internal crisis.

The candidate of the AAC whom Mr Amaechi, Nigeria’s transport minister, asked APC members to support is Awara Biokpomabo, who hails from troubled Akuku Toru Local Government Area.

Mr Amaechi’s spokesperson’s, David Iyofor, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday evening hours after the minister had reportedly spoken in Eleme, southeastern Rivers.

“This morning, the leadership of the party met and agreed that we would work with a party called African Action Congress (AAC), while we are still in court to reclaim our mandate,” said Mr Amaechi as quoted by The Nation.

He reportedly further said that: “So, on Saturday (March 9), we will vote for AAC. You must go home and vote for AAC. There should be no excuse not to vote, because there will be security for everybody. You must prepare and make sure you win the governorship election.”

“The moment the governorship election is won by AAC’s candidate this Saturday and the new governor is inaugurated on May 29, 2019, by June this year; there will be local government’s chairmanship and councillorship elections.

‘So, you should all go out and vote and make sure that you are not rigged out.”

He was reported to have maintained silence over the House of Assembly elections.

Mr Amaechi, originally, is supporting APC’s Tonye Cole, oil tycoon, also from Akuku Toru LGA, who is battling in court to be on the ballot.

Mr Cole had struggled for the APC ticket with Magnus Abe, current senator, before the contest between them resulted in litigation.

With the new development of APC’s support for the AAC, Governor Nyesom Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party now has a significant opposition to face as he seeks a second term.