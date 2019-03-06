PTCIJ announces training for judiciary, anti-corruption reporters

Related News

The Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ) has announced that it is inviting journalists on the judiciary and anti-corruption beats on various media platforms to apply for its Investigative Journalism and Fact Checking training.

A statement by the organisation said the training will be held between the end of March and May 2019.

The PTCIJ noted that the aim of the training is to improve the practice of verification and fact-checking and also improve the capacity of the media in evidence-based tracking and reporting of corruption in the Criminal Justice and Anti-corruption sector.

“The training is being supported by the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) Programme funded by the European Union,” the organisation said.

“RoLAC is working in Nigeria to support the rule of law, good governance and fight against corruption at the federal level and in four focal states: Adamawa, Anambra, Kano, and Lagos.”

Launched in 2017, RoLAC focuses on reforming the criminal justice system, ensuring women, children and people with disabilities have access to justice, improving the performance of anti-corruption agencies and how they work together and enhancing the voice of Nigerians in curbing corruption.

The application runs until March 8 and could be accessed via this link .

PTCIJ was founded in 2014 to help strengthen investigative journalism, promote fundamental human rights and advocate for good governance and transparency in Nigeria.