PTCIJ announces training for judiciary, anti-corruption reporters

Journalists
Pictures of Nigerian journalists interviewing someone [Photo: BBC]

The Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ) has announced that it is inviting journalists on the judiciary and anti-corruption beats on various media platforms to apply for its Investigative Journalism and Fact Checking training.

A statement by the organisation said the training will be held between the end of March and May 2019.

The PTCIJ noted that the aim of the training is to improve the practice of verification and fact-checking and also improve the capacity of the media in evidence-based tracking and reporting of corruption in the Criminal Justice and Anti-corruption sector.

“The training is being supported by the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) Programme funded by the European Union,” the organisation said.

“RoLAC is working in Nigeria to support the rule of law, good governance and fight against corruption at the federal level and in four focal states: Adamawa, Anambra, Kano, and Lagos.”

Ekenne Campaign AD

Launched in 2017, RoLAC focuses on reforming the criminal justice system, ensuring women, children and people with disabilities have access to justice, improving the performance of anti-corruption agencies and how they work together and enhancing the voice of Nigerians in curbing corruption.

The application runs until March 8 and could be accessed via this link .

PTCIJ was founded in 2014 to help strengthen investigative journalism, promote fundamental human rights and advocate for good governance and transparency in Nigeria.

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.