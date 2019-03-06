Governorship Elections: Buhari urges Nigerians to go out and vote

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerian voters to go out en masse and vote in Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly elections.

Mr Buhari, who spoke in a video message Wednesday, said the second and final phase of the 2019 elections is as important as the Presidential election which held on February 23.

Mr Buhari also once again extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives or sustained injuries as a result of accidents or criminal violence during the presidential elections which he won.

“The onus is once again on qualified people to turn out in large numbers to exercise their civic rights.

“With the presidential poll behind us, let us not become complacent, and fail to vote in the gubernatorial poll.

“The forthcoming elections are as important for good governance as that of the presidency and the National Assembly,” he said.

Mr Buhari said governance at the state level is closer to the people which also touch everyone more directly.

“That is why it is vital for us to participate in the choice of who governs us at the state levels.

“I, therefore, urge you to troop out massively on Saturday to elect your governors and state lawmakers,” he said.

The president said as a member of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), he is recommending those standing on the platform of the party to Nigerian voters.

He said candidates of the APC are guided by progressive ideals, assuring that they will not disappoint Nigerians.

The president implored citizens to comport themselves properly, as they turn out for the election.

“Avoid all deviant behaviours like ballot stuffing, ballot snatching, and any other action that does not conform with best electoral practices.

“I assure you that the security agencies will be on hand to protect voters, and ensure that the process is not undermined in any way.

“Let’s make the gubernatorial polls much better than the presidential, which local and international observers have adjudged to be free and fair,” he said.

The president repeated his appeal to the youth of Nigeria to not allow themselves to be used to cause violence or to break the law or otherwise disturb the peace.

He said he has pledged a decent and credible electoral system for the country, adding, “I stand by that promise”.

“Let us together do the right thing on Saturday, so that the best hands can emerge at the states, and take us faster to the Next Level,” Mr Buhari said.