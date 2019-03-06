PDP asks tribunal for permission to inspect presidential election materials

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party has asked the presidential election tribunal for permission to inspect materials used for the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

The PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, made the request on Tuesday.

A source within the Court of Appeal, Abuja, where the tribunal is situated confirmed the information to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

The source who did not want to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue told this newspaper that the application will hopefully be heard before the end of the week.

“It is a motion ex-parte. What they want is to have access to investigate the documents with which they intend to use to file their main petition,” said the source.

The petition which was written by the party’s lawyer, Chris Uche, is intended to ensure that the party has access to the Voter Register, the Smart Card Reader Machines, ballot papers and other documents used for the elections.

The spokesperson for the Independent National Electoral Commission, Oluwole Osaze-Uzi, could not immediately be reached for comments. Mr Uzi did not respond to calls put through to his line.

When contacted, Mamman Yusufari, the Deputy Director APC legal directorate, said his party was aware of the application but could do nothing about it.

“It is an exparte application so we cannot be heard. It is for the court to decide. We have no fears. Let them inspect any documents or items. The election was free, fair and credible.

“However, whatever PDP wants to do it must do it according to law and procedure. Applications of this nature are normally made and entertained when there is a substantive matter before the court. There is no petition yet so in my humble opinion, the application lacks basis.”

Mr Abubakar and his party have rejected the February 23 presidential election results after they alleged that the process was massively rigged to favour the ruling All Progressives Congress and its candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Buhari was declared winner, after INEC announced his total votes to be 15,191,847 while the votes polled by Mr Abubakar were 11,262,978. The former vice president emerged runner-up in the election.