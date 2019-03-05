Use of card readers mandatory in Saturday’s elections – INEC

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu speaking during the formal opening of the 2019 presidential and National Assembly elections Result Collation Centre, in Abuja on Sunday (24/2/19). 01726/24/2/2019/BJO/NAN
INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu speaking during the formal opening of the 2019 presidential and National Assembly elections Result Collation Centre, in Abuja on Sunday (24/2/19). 01726/24/2/2019/BJO/NAN

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday said the use of smart card readers (SCRs) is mandatory in Saturday’s governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.

Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, said this in Abuja.

Mr Okoye said the clarification was important going by allegations since the conduct of the February 23, Presidential and National Assembly elections that INEC was selective in the use of smart card readers in the conduct of the exercise.

He said the allegations had led to speculations that INEC may be forced to jettison the use of SCRs in the state and FCT area council polls.

“INEC hereby states categorically that the allegations are absolutely false and the speculations are without any basis whatsoever.

Ekenne Campaign AD

“The use of the smart card readers is not only mandatory but its deliberate non-use attracts the sanction of possible prosecution of erring officials in accordance with the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the conduct of elections.

“This is in addition to the voiding of any result emanating from such units or areas, as was done in the presidential and national assembly elections of February 23.

“The general public and all officials engaged for the elections are hereby informed that the commission is not reconsidering the use of these smart card readers which has greatly improved the credibility of our elections and instilled a high level of public trust in them.

“To clear any doubt or ambiguity, we wish to state that the deployment and mandatory use of SCRs in next Saturday’s elections will not only be uniformed but also universal, and the provisions of the regulations and guidelines will be strictly and vigorously enforced.

Okowa Campaign AD

“All stakeholders are to note and be guided accordingly please,” Mr Okoye said.

In another development, Mr Okoye assured that there would be uniform timing in the commencement of Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly elections nationwide.

Speaking in Enugu, Mr Okoye said there would be full deployment of the smart card readers nationwide.

He said that the commission was ready to conduct free, fair and credible elections, adding that it had fine-tuned all the loose-ends encountered during the Presidential and National Assembly polls.

He said: “This time around, we want to ensure that each polling unit in the federation starts the process at 8 a.m. dot on the day of the elections.

“So we want to make sure that all our ad-hoc staff and materials got to the polling units before 7.30 a.m.

“And the usage of the smart card readers will be universal in all the polling units.

“Any polling unit where the people or political thugs did not allow the presiding officer to use the smart card reader will get zero vote.”

Mr Okoye advised presiding officers to remain calm in the face of any threats from any quarters at the polling units but score that polling unit zero vote at the collation centre.

He warned that the commission would no longer tolerate the killing, maiming or injuring of its ad hoc staff, who might be corps members serving their fatherland.

“We have discussed with the Inspector-General of Police “to ensure that all our staff members, including the ad-hoc staff, are given adequate protection from violent attacks during the polls.

“The commission will protect its own with every passion and means it can muster,’’ he said.

Mr Okoye further appealed to Nigerians to come out en mass to exercise their civic duty on March 9.

(NAN)

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.