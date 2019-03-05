I’m doing my final term after which I’ll retire to Daura — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari makes his acceptance speech during presentation of Certificate-of-Return to him as winner of 2019 Presidential election, by Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu (L), at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Wednesday (27/2/19). 01783/27/2/2019/Callistus Ewelike/HB/BJO/NAN Centre in Abuja on Wednesday (27/2/19). 01782/27/2/2019/Callistus Ewelike/HB/BJO/NAN
President Muhammadu Buhari makes his acceptance speech during presentation of Certificate-of-Return to him as winner of 2019 Presidential election, by Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu (L), at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Wednesday (27/2/19). 01783/27/2/2019/Callistus Ewelike/HB/BJO/NAN Centre in Abuja on Wednesday (27/2/19). 01782/27/2/2019/Callistus Ewelike/HB/BJO/NAN

President Muhammad Buhari says he plans to retire to his hometown of Daura in Katsina State after his current and final term ends in 2023.

He said this Tuesday at a meeting in Abuja with traditional rulers.

The monarchs were led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, and the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II.

Mr Buhari, who has just won reelection, asked the local leaders to support his government to consolidate on its achievements.

A statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said he welcomed them to the “next level”, the slogan of his reelection campaign.

Ekenne Campaign AD

Read the statement below:
PRESIDENT BUHARI URGES TRADITIONAL RULERS TO SUPPORT FIGHT AGAINST CRIMINALITY

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday welcomed traditional rulers in the country to the “Next Level”, urging them to be prepared to play a crucial role in the prevention and detection of criminal activities in their domains.

Speaking while receiving members of the National Council of Traditional Rulers led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, at State House, Abuja, the President noted that involving the royal fathers had become necessary in view of the deep knowledge of their localities.

According to him, “You know all the families who harbour criminals and you know those who produce respectable individuals. You know the weaknesses of our society. We need your support to consolidate our achievements.”

Okowa Campaign AD

President Buhari listed several significant efforts by his administration to enhance national security while emphasising the overall need for stability in the country.

“What we need now is your support. No government can serve creditably without your support. We will always count on your support,” he told the traditional rulers.

The President also welcomed the royal fathers to his “second and final term, at the end of which I will, God willing, go to Daura and settle down.”

The Sultan of Sokoto and Co-Chairman of the Council, told President Buhari that the body “on behalf of all the Traditional Rulers in Nigeria, is here to congratulate you on your re-election as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Urging “all Nigerians to accept the election result as the will of God,” the Sultan assured the President of the traditional rulers’ “continued unflinching support in your laudable projects, particularly your government’s cardinal objectives of fighting corruption, containing insecurity, generally sanitizing the governance machinery, entrenching discipline, hard work and peaceful co-existence amongst the citizenry.”

The Co-Chairman of the Council and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, assured President Buhari that their members would work very closely with his administration to fight criminal activities.

The Ooni urged the re-elected Nigerian leader to be a President for the whole nation and father to all citizens.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

March 5, 2019

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.