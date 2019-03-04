BREAKING: Court nullifies candidature of PDP gubernatorial candidate in Kano

Related News

A federal high court in Kano on Monday nullified the primary election that led to emergence of PDP gubernatorial candidate in Kano, Abba Yusuf.

The judge, Lewis Allagoa, ruled that the PDP did not conduct governorship primary election in Kano, and declared the candidature of Mr Yusuf null and void.

A PDP gubernatorial aspirant, Ali Amin-little, had approached the court, challenging the process that led to emergence of Mr Yusuf as PDP gubernatorial candidate in Kano.

Details later…