We’ve conveyed Atiku’s grievances to Buhari — Abdulsalami

A former Head of State, Abdulasalami Abubakar, has announced the outcome of a meeting between the National Peace Committee and President Muhammadu Buhari which held on Friday.

After the meeting, Mr Abubakar said they visited the president in order to intimate him of the grievances raised by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Mr Buhari defeated Mr Abubakar in the presidential election held last Saturday.

However, Mr Abubakar, a former vice president, rejected the outcome of the election and threatened to seek legal redress.

The Abdulsalami-led peace committee met with the PDP candidate on Thursday at his residence in Abuja.

Speaking with State House correspondents after meeting the president Friday, the former Head of State said the election result “has raised a lot of dust and people feel aggrieved”.

“Yesterday l met the PDP Presidential candidate and his party in order to ensure that this peace committee ensure that really, our concern is about Nigeria,” he said.

“And in order to listen to their grievances and what they think has gone wrong, we are here today to see his Excellency, the President in order to relay the fears and concerns of the PDP and Mr President listened to us and has taken note of what we have told him.”

He also called on Nigerians to work for peaceful co-existence in the country.

“We are not talking about self-interest, we are talking about the interest of the country. I keep saying, whenever there is violence, we are not going to see violence in Ikoyi, in the Villa and you will not find violence in the various government houses in this country. It is always the poor that get to kill themselves and so on.

“So, please, yes, as much as we have grievances, l am glad that the PDP say they are going to court to challenge the process, l think this is the right way to go about it, and l hope and pray that we will maintain this,” he said.

‘No preconditions’

Contrary to reports, Mr Abubakar said the former vice president did not give conditions but grievances when they met him Thursday.

“Atiku presented his grievances and his observations, he did not present any conditions. He gave his complaints, which we have come to present and discuss with Mr President to see what can be done,” he said.

