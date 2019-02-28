Tambuwal seeks U.S. intervention in alleged harassment of opposition politicians

Aminu Tambuwal
Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal signing the 2018 budget into law

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has appealed to United States Government to intervene in the prevention of alleged harassment of electorate in Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections.

Mr Tambuwal made the appeal on Thursday when he received the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, in Sokoto.

He told Mr Symington that the just-concluded Presidential and National Assembly Elections witnessed harassment of leaders and loyalists of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, many PDP members were hounded and arrested by security agents on the election day.

“Our appeal is to ensure the electorate in whatever political parties are not intimidated or terrorised.

Ekenne Campaign AD

” Because our people were intimidated to the extent of failing to discharge their civic duties in the remaining elections, scheduled for March 9.

“As such, I want appeal to the US Envoy to call on the Nigerian government to allow the will of the people be granted during the forthcoming Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

“The opposition has engaged in post-election violence, with attacks on citizens and razing many properties and houses within and outside the metropolis in the state, in a show of terror against perceived opponents and non-partisan members of the public.” he said.

He thanked the envoy for the visit, describing such as important for the peace and development of democracy in the state.

Okowa Campaign AD

Earlier, Mr Symington said he was in Sokoto to encourage more peaceful atmosphere throughout the electioneering period and beyond.

“There is no any development that can come without peace, so I appeal on all stakeholders and the good people of Sokoto to ensure peaceful polls,” he said.

(NAN)

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.