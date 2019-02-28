Former Nigerian Air Force officer jailed seven years for receiving kickbacks

An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on Thursday sentenced a former Air Vice Marshall, Tony Omenyi, to seven years imprisonment for fraud.

In a short judgment, Nnamdi Dimgba, the judge, ordered the forfeiture of N62 million to the Federal Government of Nigeria, being part of the N136 million recovered from Mr Omenyi by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mr Dimgba also ordered the winding up of the company listed as the second defendant in the suit, describing it as a vehicle of corruption.

Mr Omenyi stood trial alongside his company, Aeronautical Engineering and Technical Services Ltd (AETSL), for receiving over N136 million kickback from Syrius Technologies and Sky Experts Ltd., engaged by the Nigerian Air Force, NAF.

