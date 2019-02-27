Tinubu congratulates Buhari, asks Nigerians to be hopeful

Related News

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday urged Nigerians to look forward to the next four years with hope and hands ready to work.

Mr Tinubu made the call in a statement made available to journalists in Lagos by his media aide, Tunde Rahman.

He was reacting to the outcome of the February 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, early Wednesday, declared President Muhammadu Buhari as the winner of the election.

Mr Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 15,191, 847 votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 11,255, 978.

The president-elect won in 19 states while his greatest opponent, Mr Abubakar won in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Mr Tinubu said the presidential election was a fair and honest exercise that permitted the full expression of the sovereign will of the Nigerian people.

“In a decisive manner, the electorate have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to serve a second term.

“Thus, we should look forward to the next four years with hearts filled with hope and hands ready to work.

“Only God can create the Promised Land. Yet, with God’s help, we endeavour to make of Nigeria a land of greater promise and prosperity for all her children.

“With President Buhari at the helm for four more years, I know we can achieve this. Congratulations to President Buhari on your re-election,” he said.

Mr Tinubu said with the election, Nigeria signaled to the world its unalloyed embrace of democracy and its unflinching determination to perfect the democracy.

On the electoral violence that led to loss of lives, he said that Nigerians should dedicate themselves to the principle that elections were meant to better the lives citizens.

“While this election was free and fair, we also must acknowledge the isolated incidents of violence.

“Nigerians were killed and injured during what otherwise was an exemplary democratic procession. Such things should never happen and do us no good.

“Let us work even harder to ensure that the March governorship and state assembly elections be devoid of such unfortunate incidents,” he said.

Mr Tinubu said Nigeria was stronger under the leadership of Mr Buhari who had continued to lay the critical reforms that constituted the foundation for durable, broadly-shared economic development.

“No doubt, Nigeria has its challenges, but it stands undaunted as a nation.

“President Buhari, in his second term, will continue to install peace, battle corruption head on and build a political culture of civility, tolerance and equality.

“The tasks before us are hard. We dare not underestimate the challenges that await, but the rewards that beckon are profound,” he said.

The former governor of Lagos State congratulated Mr Buhari and commended APC supporters and Nigerians for their patience, and their commitment to the democratic electoral process.

“The people of Nigeria are industrious and brave. Our plans are visionary and bold. Our goals are just. And the president you have re-elected is honest and true.

“There is no aspect of national greatness and achievement that lies beyond our reach.

“Posterity shall reward you for what you established on election day.

“Today the sun shines brighter on Nigeria. If we work hard, tomorrow we shall be able to say the same thing. ” Mr Tinubu said.

(NAN)