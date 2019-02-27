APC has more than half of Senate seats announced so far

Related News

Millions of Nigerians came out on Saturday to vote in a president and a vice for another term of four years.

It was the first set of the general elections.

Also elected, were members of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

These lawmakers, over 400 of them, are spread across different senatorial districts, across the states.

Following last weekend’s elections, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have announced over 100 members of the National Assembly.

About 80 senators-elect have been announced so far. However, while elections were cancelled in some senatorial districts, some results are yet to come.

Of the over 80 senatorial results listed, winners have emerged from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Spread

These results are spread across the states except for Benue, Bayelsa, Plateau and Rivers States – whose results are yet to be announced.

Of the 80 senatorial seats, the APC has won 54 so far while the PDP has secured 25 seats, leaving the last one to the YPP.

Out of the 32 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the APC has a majority in 23 states.

These are states where the party won at least two of the three senatorial districts available.

These states, most of which are governed by the ruling party, are spread across the North and South-west.

In the northern states alone, the APC has clinched 36 senatorial seats so far.

This includes three seats each from Kwara and Nasarawa states – which are North-central while the PDP has five seats in the Senate so far (including the FCT).

In the South-west region, the APC dominates by occupying 13 seats so far, whereas the PDP has three.

The opposition party, however, has won more seats in the South-east and South-south with about 16 senatorial seats against the APC’s three spots.

Women

More so, of the 80 senatorial seats declared so far, five are to be occupied by women.

They include two new senators (Aisha Dahiru, Adamawa Central and Godiya Akwashiki, Nasarawa North) and three returning lawmakers (Oluremi Tinubu of Lagos West, Rose Oko of Cross River North and Stella Oduah of Anambra North).

More results are, however, expected in the coming days.

Below is a graphical representation of senators-elect so far