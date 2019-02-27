Buhari’s Victory: A reward to Nigerians, says Ribadu

Related News

The Director, Field Operations, of the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Nuhu Ribadu, has described the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari as a reward to Nigerians.

Ribadu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, that Nigerians sacrificed their time and energy to vote in a free and fair election and were rewarded with a man committed to selfless service.

“As Director, Field Operations, of a successful candidate, I will, first of all, congratulate our candidate; a good and honest man has been reelected and Nigeria will continue to change for better,” Mr Ribadu said.

Mr Ribadu urged opponents of Mr Buhari to accept the outcome in the spirit of sportsmanship.

The former boss of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) added that everyone participating in Nigeria’s democratic process was a winner.

“No winner, no vanquish, Nigeria is the winner,” Mr Ribadu said.

Also speaking, the Adamawa Coordinator of the operations, Shehu Umar, lauded Nigerians for their faith in Mr Buhari and assured citizens that they would not be disappointed.

Mr Umar said the second coming of the reelected president would enable him to consolidate on people-oriented projects and programmes for the country. (NAN)