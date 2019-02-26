Kajuru killings: El-Rufai visits Aso Rock, briefs Buhari

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasiru El Rufai and President Muhammadu Buhari
El Rufai and Buhari [Photo: Pulse.ng]

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed doors with Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reliably gathered that the governor may have used the opportunity of the meeting to brief the president on the fresh violent attacks in some communities in Kajuru and Kachia local government areas of the state.

Mr El-Rufai had earlier via a statement issued by his spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed fresh attacks on some communities in Kajuru and Kachia local government areas of the state.

The statement read: “The Kaduna State Government has today (Tuesday) received the sad news of renewed attacks in Kajuru and Kachia local government areas.

“The government condemns this recourse to violence and calls on all communities to support the efforts to restore calm in the area.’’

NAN reports that the outcome of the meeting between the president and El-Rufai, which lasted for less than an hour, was still being awaited as at the time of filing this report.

Mr El-Rufai had on February 19 told State House correspondents, after briefing an expanded security meeting presided by President Buhari, that the death toll as a result of the communal clash in the Kajuru Local Government Area of the state had risen to 130 as against the previous figure of 66.

(NAN)

