BREAKING: APC Senator, George Akume, loses re-election bid

Former Benue State governor and incumbent senator representing Benue North-West Senatorial district, George Akume, has lost his bid to return to the Senate for the fourth time.

Mr. Akume of the All Progressives Congress was defeated by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Orker Jev, a member of the House of Representatives.

The PDP candidate polled 157,726 against Mr. Akume’s 115,422 votes.

Mr Akume fell out with the state governor, Samuel Ortom, in 2018 when some communities of the state were ravaged by suspected herdsmen.

He is the latest senator to lose a return bid after Senate president, Bukola Saraki of Kwara, and former minority leader, Godswill Akpabio, also lost out.