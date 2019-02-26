BREAKING: APC Senator, George Akume, loses re-election bid

Former Benue State governor and incumbent senator representing Benue North-West Senatorial district, George Akume, has lost his bid to return to the Senate for the fourth time.
Mr. Akume of the All Progressives Congress was defeated by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Orker Jev, a member of the House of Representatives.
The PDP candidate polled 157,726 against Mr. Akume’s 115,422 votes.
Mr Akume fell out with the state governor, Samuel Ortom, in 2018 when some communities of the state were ravaged by suspected herdsmen.
He is the latest senator to lose a return bid after Senate president, Bukola Saraki of Kwara, and former minority leader, Godswill Akpabio, also lost out.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
Nasir Ayitogo is a National Assembly correspondent at PREMIUM TIMES. He is a graduate of Theatre and Media Arts from Nasarawa State University, Keffi, where he also obtained an Masters’s degree in Public Relations and Advertising. Twitter: @nastogo
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.