APC leads in announced NASS results

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released results of 118 National Assembly seats out of the 469.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that from ongoing collations since elections on Saturday, 44 winners have been announced for Senatorial positions out of 109 as at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Eleven winners are from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), 32 from All Progressives Congress (APC) and one from Young Progressive Party (YPP)

Also, 74 winners have been announced by INEC for the House of Representatives seats out of 360.

NAN reports that 24 are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), six from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and 44 from the All Progressives Party (APC).

