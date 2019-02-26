Senate resumes, adjourns over inability to form quorum

Nigerian senate chambers
Nigerian senate chambers

The Senate resumed plenary on Tuesday but adjourned over its inability to form a quorum.

This is its first meeting since the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The lawmakers were scheduled to resume on February 19 but the resumption was postponed to 26th as a result of the change of date of the elections.

Upon resumption, the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, moved that the Senate adjourn as those present were not up to the number of senators required to form a quorum.

He explained that while some lawmakers are out of town and are yet to get the results of the elections of their senatorial districts, others are busy making sure the election process goes smoothly.

He thereafter, moved that the lawmakers adjourn till March 12 – after the governorship and house of assembly elections.

Okowa Campaign AD

The motion to adjourn was seconded by FCT senator, Philip Aduda.

The motion was unanimously adopted through a voice vote.

There were about eight senators present at the chamber including the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who presided over the session.

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, Olusola Adeyeye and Andrew Uchendu were also present.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.