Atiku defeats Buhari in Imo

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party has secured a landslide victory in Imo State.

Mr Abubakar polled 334, 923 votes to defeat President Muhammadu who ran under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Saturday’s presidential election in Imo State.

The election took place in all the 27 local government areas in the state and Mr Abubakar won in 25 of the LGAs.

Mr Buhari, who polled 140, 463 votes, won only two LGAs: Oru East and Ideato South of his party’s governorship candidate in the state, Hope Uzodinma, and Governor Rochas Okorocha respectively.

With this result, Mr Buhari secured more votes than the 133,253 votes he garnered from the state in 2015.

The result for Nkwerre LGA that was earlier declared for Mr Buhari was changed when it was discovered that 1,000 votes were added to the score.

Instead of 5161, the officer wrote 6161 while the result of PDP remains at 5819, putting PDP ahead of APC.

The INEC Returning Officer, Benjamin Ozumba, who is the Vice Chancellor of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, announced the remaining three LGAs on Tuesday morning at the commissions’ office in Owerri, the state capital.

Mr Buhari is leading with about 500, 000 votes in the seven states announced thus far by INEC. They are kwara; FCT; Ekiti; Nassarawa; Osun; Kogi; and Gombe.

The PDP have also rejected the yet to be concluded results of the presidential election, saying they are false.

Here are results from the 27 LGAs

1) Oguta LGA

PDP – 2996

APC – 2296

2) Isu LGA

PDP – 8673

APC 6487

3) Oru East

APC – 10, 383

PDP – 6407

4) Nwangele

PDP – 7803

APC – 4233

5) Nkwerre

PDP – 5819

APC – 5161

6) Oru West

PDP – 9293

APC – 4831

7) Ideato South

APC – 20, 663

PDP – 8844

8) Njaba

PDP – 8721

APC – 6610

9) Owerri North

PDP – 17, 136

APC – 1730

10) Ezinihitte

PDP – 21, 606

APC – 3188

11) Onuimo

PDP – 5716

APC – 2431

12) Ohaji/Egbema

PDP – 9397

APC – 7449

13) Owerri Municipal

PDP – 12, 529

APC – 1397

14) Orlu

PDP – 11, 292

APC – 5875

15) Owerri west

PDP – 16,002

APC – 5789

16) Aboh Mbaise

PDP – 33, 476

APC – 5789

17) Ahiazu Mbaise

PDP 18866

APC 2727

18) Ngor Okpalla

PDP 13412

APC 4058

19) Ehime Mbano

PDP 14669

APC 7784

20) Obowo

PDP 11660

APC 4573

21) Ikeduru

PDP 20302

APC 4708

22) Mbaitoli

PDP 18433

APC 5382

23) Isiala Mbano

PDP 11804

APC 3965

24) Orsu

PDP – 8, 913

APC – 1443

25) Ihite/ Uboma

PDP – 9671

APC – 3805

26) Ideato North

PDP – 13, 248

APC – 3765

27) Okigwe

PDP – 11, 567

APC – 3851