Atiku defeats Buhari in Imo

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party has secured a landslide victory in Imo State.
Mr Abubakar polled 334, 923 votes to defeat President Muhammadu who ran under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Saturday’s presidential election in Imo State.
The election took place in all the 27 local government areas in the state and Mr Abubakar won in 25 of the LGAs.
Mr Buhari, who polled 140, 463 votes, won only two LGAs: Oru East and Ideato South of his party’s governorship candidate in the state, Hope Uzodinma, and Governor Rochas Okorocha respectively.
With this result, Mr Buhari secured more votes than the 133,253 votes he garnered from the state in 2015.
The result for Nkwerre LGA that was earlier declared for Mr Buhari was changed when it was discovered that 1,000 votes were added to the score.
Instead of 5161, the officer wrote 6161 while the result of PDP remains at 5819, putting PDP ahead of APC.
The INEC Returning Officer, Benjamin Ozumba, who is the Vice Chancellor of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, announced the remaining three LGAs on Tuesday morning at the commissions’ office in Owerri, the state capital.
Mr Buhari is leading with about 500, 000 votes in the seven states announced thus far by INEC. They are kwara; FCT; Ekiti; Nassarawa; Osun; Kogi; and Gombe.
The PDP have also rejected the yet to be concluded results of the presidential election, saying they are false.
Here are results from the 27 LGAs
1) Oguta LGA
PDP – 2996
APC – 2296
2) Isu LGA
PDP – 8673
APC 6487
3) Oru East
APC – 10, 383
PDP – 6407
4) Nwangele
PDP – 7803
APC – 4233
5) Nkwerre
PDP – 5819
APC – 5161
6) Oru West
PDP – 9293
APC – 4831
7) Ideato South
APC – 20, 663
PDP – 8844
8) Njaba
PDP – 8721
APC – 6610
9) Owerri North
PDP – 17, 136
APC – 1730
10) Ezinihitte
PDP – 21, 606
APC – 3188
11) Onuimo
PDP – 5716
APC – 2431
12) Ohaji/Egbema
PDP – 9397
APC – 7449
13) Owerri Municipal
PDP – 12, 529
APC – 1397
14) Orlu
PDP – 11, 292
APC – 5875
15) Owerri west
PDP – 16,002
APC – 5789
16) Aboh Mbaise
PDP – 33, 476
APC – 5789
17) Ahiazu Mbaise
PDP 18866
APC 2727
18) Ngor Okpalla
PDP 13412
APC 4058
19) Ehime Mbano
PDP 14669
APC 7784
20) Obowo
PDP 11660
APC 4573
21) Ikeduru
PDP 20302
APC 4708
22) Mbaitoli
PDP 18433
APC 5382
23) Isiala Mbano
PDP 11804
APC 3965
24) Orsu
PDP – 8, 913
APC – 1443
25) Ihite/ Uboma
PDP – 9671
APC – 3805
26) Ideato North
PDP – 13, 248
APC – 3765
27) Okigwe
PDP – 11, 567
APC – 3851