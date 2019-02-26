Kaduna Central: Shehu Sani out as INEC declares APC’s Uba Sani winner

Shehu Sani, the lawmaker currently representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, has lost his bid to return to the Senate.
The senator, who contested under the flagship of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), lost to his rival, Uba Sani.
Uba Sani, an aide to Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, contested under the All Progressives Congress (APC) having emerged from a controversial primary in the party.
At the end of collation early Tuesday, the Returning Officer, Zakari Muhammed, declared Uba Sani winner of the senatorial contest.
Uba Sani polled 355, 242 votes while leading in five local governments.
Next to Uba Sani is Lawal Usman of the Peoples Democratic Party who scored 195, 497 votes.
Shehu Sani polled 70, 613 to emerge third.
While the compilation was ongoing, Shehu Sani called for the cancellation of the senatorial election and that of others in the state.
See full result below:
Kajuru Local Government
APC – 7, 872
PDP – 26, 918
PRP – 2456
Giwa Local Government
APC – 41, 221
PDP – 12, 912
PRP – 1480
Birnin Gwari Local Government
APC – 30, 673
PDP – 9, 855
PRP – 2, 260
Igabi local government
APC – 87, 607
PDP – 23, 711
PRP – 5, 603
Kaduna South Local Government
APC – 83, 638
PDP – 34, 887
PRP – 20, 451
Kaduna North Local Government
APC – 82, 065
PDP – 29, 160
PRP – 12, 963