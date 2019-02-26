Kaduna Central: Shehu Sani out as INEC declares APC’s Uba Sani winner

Related News

Shehu Sani, the lawmaker currently representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, has lost his bid to return to the Senate.

The senator, who contested under the flagship of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), lost to his rival, Uba Sani.

Uba Sani, an aide to Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, contested under the All Progressives Congress (APC) having emerged from a controversial primary in the party.

At the end of collation early Tuesday, the Returning Officer, Zakari Muhammed, declared Uba Sani winner of the senatorial contest.

Uba Sani polled 355, 242 votes while leading in five local governments.

Next to Uba Sani is Lawal Usman of the Peoples Democratic Party who scored 195, 497 votes.

Shehu Sani polled 70, 613 to emerge third.

While the compilation was ongoing, Shehu Sani called for the cancellation of the senatorial election and that of others in the state.

See full result below:

Kajuru Local Government

APC – 7, 872

PDP – 26, 918

PRP – 2456

Giwa Local Government

APC – 41, 221

PDP – 12, 912

PRP – 1480

Birnin Gwari Local Government

APC – 30, 673

PDP – 9, 855

PRP – 2, 260

Igabi local government

APC – 87, 607

PDP – 23, 711

PRP – 5, 603

Kaduna South Local Government

APC – 83, 638

PDP – 34, 887

PRP – 20, 451

Kaduna North Local Government

APC – 82, 065

PDP – 29, 160

PRP – 12, 963