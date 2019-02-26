Buhari wins Niger

President Muhammadu Buhari, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s presidential elections, has scored 612,371 votes in Niger.

Anjela Mary, the State Collation Officer for the Presidential election, announced this at the INEC headquarters in Minna on Monday.

Mrs Mary, who is the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Lokoja, said Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 218,052 votes.

She said the total number of registered voters was 2,375,568 while the total number of accredited voters was 911,964

Mrs Mary added that the number of valid votes was 851,937 while 45,039 votes were rejected.

She also said the total number of votes cast was 896,976.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the result announced by local government collation officers showed that Mr Buhari won in all the 25 councils of the state.

(NAN).

