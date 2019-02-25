Atiku leads Buhari in 10 LGAs of Rivers

Related News

Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is leading in 10 of the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Rivers in the results so far released.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Port Harcourt had earlier on Monday released the results from nine LGAs.

The latest results announced by Collation Officers of Khana, Ogu/Bolo and Opobo/Nkoro, showed Atiku maintaining his lead over President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Party (APC).

The breakdown of the results showed that former Vice President Atiku got a total of 333,385 in 10 LGAs, while Buhari garnered 75,440 in the two LGAs.

Announcing the results, the Collation Officer of Khana LGA, Okechukwu Francis, said that Mr Atiku won with 89,843 as against 5,329 of Mr Buhari while Solari Otobo, Collation Officer of Ogu/Bolo said that Mr Atiku got 8,221 as against 2,148 of the incumbent President.

On his part, Clifford Oforum, Collation Officer of Opobo/Nkoro, said Mr Buhari scored 3,706 votes while Mr Atiku got 3,573 votes.

NAN reports that results released by the electoral umpire on Monday showed that in Oyibo, Mr Atiku scored 16,102 votes as against 3,520 votes of Mr Buhari while in Omuma, he won with 15,322 votes as against 2,494 votes scored by Mr Buhari.

The rest of the results showed that Mr Atiku won in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni with 28,536 votes; Obio/Akpor, 69,981; Eleme, 8,464; Andoni, 72,330; Etche, 11,135, and Gokana, 10,276 votes.

Mr Buhari polled 18,180 votes to win in Asari-Toru while Atiku got 3,175 votes.

The Collation Officer for Andoni, Prince Oghenekaro, while announcing the results, said that Ward 6 of the LGA had no election as election materials were allegedly carted away by hoodlums.

Also, Godwin Ihenacho, a Collation Officer for Etche LGA, said there was no election in Ward 14 of the area due to hijacking of election materials.

The Collation Officer for Obio/Akpor LGA, Arthur Nwafor, said the result so far was from 13 out of 17 wards.

He added that four wards — 1, 3, 15 and 16 — which generated a total of 4,000 votes, were not collated due to the security situation in the wards at the time of collation.

Meanwhile, INEC have yet to release the results of the House of Representatives and Senate in the state.

The state Returning Officer, Aniefiok Essien, however, said the results from the remaining LGAs would be announced as soon as they arrived.

NAN reports that 11 other LGAs — Abua/Odua, Ahoada East, Ahoada West, Akuku-Toru, Bonny and Okirika have yet to be announced.

The list also includes Degema, Emohua, Ikwerre, Port Harcourt and Tai LGAs.

(NAN)