Atiku wins Akwa Ibom

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has defeated President Muhammadu Buhari in Akwa Ibom State.
Atiku won in 28 of the 31 local government areas of the state, while Mr Buhari won in only two, according to the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Elections did not take place in one local government area, Udung Uko, because of a militant attack on INEC officials, INEC said.
The PDP candidate, Atiku, scored 397,831 votes while his APC challenger, Mr Buhari, got 175,429 votes.
Mr Buhari won in Godswill Akpabio’s local government area, Essien Udim, and Mbo.
Here is the results of the presidential election in Akwa Ibom, as announced by INEC:
(1.) Mbo LGA
APC – 5,299
PDP – 4,750
Elections did not hold in three out of 10 wards in Mbo LGA.
(2.) Ibeno LGA
APC – 1,011
PDP – 6,373
(3.) Urue Offong Oruko
APC – 6,111
PDP – 7,431
(4.) Nsit Atai LGA
APC – 6,539
PDP – 11,692
(5.) Obot Akara LGA
APC – 6,174
PDP – 12,250
(6.) Mkpat Enin LGA
APC – 3,191
PDP – 13,646
(7.) Onna LGA
APC – 1,850
PDP – 21,790
Total valid votes — 23,834
(8.) Ikot Abasi LGA
APC – 5,710
PDP – 8,353
(9.) Eastern Obolo LGA
APC – 1,406
PDP – 8,890
(10.) Ikono LGA
APC – 3,166
PDP – 8,100
(11.) Ini LGA
APC – 5,646
PDP –13,344
(12.) Uruan LGA
APC – 5,437
PDP – 10,624
There was cancellation of votes in one out of 10 wards in Uruan LGA.
(13.) Esit Eket LGA
APC – 4,105
PDP – 11,146
(14.) Nsit Ubium LGA
APC – 5840
PDP – 11,575
(15.) Etinan LGA
APC – 5,223
PDP – 18,452
(16.) Ika LGA
APC – 3,352
PDP – 10,493
(17.) Nsit Ibom LGA
APC – 5,776
PDP – 12201
(18.) Oruk Anam LGA
APC – 9,796
PDP – 25,587
(19.) Etim Ekpo LGA
APC – 1,892
PDP – 8,228
(20.) Ukanafun LGA
APC – 11,378
PDP – 27,830
(21.) Oron LGA
APC – 3,985
PDP – 5,196
(22.) Ikot Ekpene LGA
APC – 10,343
PDP – 12,461
(23.) Ibesikpo-Asutan LGA
APC – 6,635
PDP – 12,682
(24.) Itu LGA
APC – 5,682
PDP – 10,431
(25.) Ibiono Ibom LGA
APC – 10,979
PDP – 32,813
(26.) Okobo LGA
APC – 6,748
PDP – 11,447
(27.) Abak LGA
APC – 7,974
PDP – 12,093
(28.) Uyo LGA
APC – 12,313
PDP – 21,515
(29.) Eket LGA
APC – 4,102
PDP – 20,451
(30.) Essien Udim LGA
APC – 7,766
PDP – 5,980