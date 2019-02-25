Atiku wins Akwa Ibom

Related News

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has defeated President Muhammadu Buhari in Akwa Ibom State.

Atiku won in 28 of the 31 local government areas of the state, while Mr Buhari won in only two, according to the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Elections did not take place in one local government area, Udung Uko, because of a militant attack on INEC officials, INEC said.

The PDP candidate, Atiku, scored 397,831 votes while his APC challenger, Mr Buhari, got 175,429 votes.

Mr Buhari won in Godswill Akpabio’s local government area, Essien Udim, and Mbo.

Here is the results of the presidential election in Akwa Ibom, as announced by INEC:

(1.) Mbo LGA

APC – 5,299

PDP – 4,750

Elections did not hold in three out of 10 wards in Mbo LGA.

(2.) Ibeno LGA

APC – 1,011

PDP – 6,373

(3.) Urue Offong Oruko

APC – 6,111

PDP – 7,431

(4.) Nsit Atai LGA

APC – 6,539

PDP – 11,692

(5.) Obot Akara LGA

APC – 6,174

PDP – 12,250

(6.) Mkpat Enin LGA

APC – 3,191

PDP – 13,646

(7.) Onna LGA

APC – 1,850

PDP – 21,790

Total valid votes — 23,834

(8.) Ikot Abasi LGA

APC – 5,710

PDP – 8,353

(9.) Eastern Obolo LGA

APC – 1,406

PDP – 8,890

(10.) Ikono LGA

APC – 3,166

PDP – 8,100

(11.) Ini LGA

APC – 5,646

PDP –13,344

(12.) Uruan LGA

APC – 5,437

PDP – 10,624

There was cancellation of votes in one out of 10 wards in Uruan LGA.

(13.) Esit Eket LGA

APC – 4,105

PDP – 11,146

(14.) Nsit Ubium LGA

APC – 5840

PDP – 11,575

(15.) Etinan LGA

APC – 5,223

PDP – 18,452

(16.) Ika LGA

APC – 3,352

PDP – 10,493

(17.) Nsit Ibom LGA

APC – 5,776

PDP – 12201

(18.) Oruk Anam LGA

APC – 9,796

PDP – 25,587

(19.) Etim Ekpo LGA

APC – 1,892

PDP – 8,228

(20.) Ukanafun LGA

APC – 11,378

PDP – 27,830

(21.) Oron LGA

APC – 3,985

PDP – 5,196

(22.) Ikot Ekpene LGA

APC – 10,343

PDP – 12,461

(23.) Ibesikpo-Asutan LGA

APC – 6,635

PDP – 12,682

(24.) Itu LGA

APC – 5,682

PDP – 10,431

(25.) Ibiono Ibom LGA

APC – 10,979

PDP – 32,813

(26.) Okobo LGA

APC – 6,748

PDP – 11,447

(27.) Abak LGA

APC – 7,974

PDP – 12,093

(28.) Uyo LGA

APC – 12,313

PDP – 21,515

(29.) Eket LGA

APC – 4,102

PDP – 20,451

(30.) Essien Udim LGA

APC – 7,766

PDP – 5,980