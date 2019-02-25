Buhari defeats Atiku in Jigawa

Related News

The presidential candidate of the governing All Progressive Congress (APC), Muhammadu Buhari, has won in all the 27 local Government Councils of Jigawa State.

According to results released by the collation officer, Abdullahi Zuru, the APC candidate polled 794, 738 votes to defeat his challenger Atiku Abubakar of the PDP who had 289,895 votes

The result which showed a difference of 504,843 votes represents a 73.3 per cent victory for Mr Buhari. Mr Abubakar’s tally was 26.7 per cent of the total valid votes.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier analysed the outcome of the presidential election in Jigawa which indicated that the APC candidate could win 70-75 per cent of the votes in the state.

The total number of registered voters in the state stood at 2,104,889 while accredited voters are 1,171,801.

Total valid votes were 1,106,244 and rejected votes were 436,878. The total votes cast was 1,149,922.

Below are the results from the 27 Local Government Areas in Jigawa State

1- Gagarawa Local Government

APC 14,890

PDP 8,703

2- Hadejia Local Government

APC 29, 979

PDP 3188

3-Roni Local Government

APC 19, 192

PDP 5,803

4- Gumel Local Government

APC 17,937

PDP 4477

5- Buji Local Government

APC 19,608

PDP 9,613

6- Taura Local government

APC 31,649

PDP 11,846

7- Kafin-Hausa Local Government

APC 36,437

PDP 14,348

8-Garki Local Government

APC 31, 480

PDP 13, 788

9- Auyo Local Government

APC 25,750

PDP 8,683

10-Jahun Local Government

APC 38,852

PDP 14, 667

11- Kaugama Local Government

APC 29,824

PDP 8,880

12- Miga Local Government

APC 21324

PDP 10, 162

13- Mallamadori Local Government

APC 39,622

PDP 9,806

14- Dutse Local Government

APC 46, 033

PDP 15, 337

15- Guri Local Government

APC 21, 525

PDP 8,088

16- Maigatari Local Government

APC 24,843

PDP 11, 152

17- Kirikassamma Local Government

APC 24,390

PDP 12,060

18- Birniwa Local Government

APC 24,051

PDP 10,848

19- Gwiwa Local Government

APC 23,108

PDP 6,602

20- Yankwashi Local Government

APC 11,697

PDP 2,967

21- Sule Tankarkar Local Government

APC 29,374

PDP 11, 186

22- Birnin kudu Local Government

APC 46, 075

PDP 23, 124

23- Kazaure Local Government

APC 26,607

PDP 2, 658

24- Babura Local Government

APC 40,905

PDP 10,530

25- Ringim Local Government

APC 43, 113

PDP 20, 483

26 – Kiyawa Local Government

APC 34, 443

PDP 13 142

27- Gwaram Local Government

APC 54, 294

PDP 17, 771