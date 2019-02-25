Buhari defeats Atiku in Jigawa

The presidential candidate of the governing All Progressive Congress (APC), Muhammadu Buhari, has won in all the 27 local Government Councils of Jigawa State.
According to results released by the collation officer, Abdullahi Zuru, the APC candidate polled 794, 738 votes to defeat his challenger Atiku Abubakar of the PDP who had 289,895 votes
The result which showed a difference of 504,843 votes represents a 73.3 per cent victory for Mr Buhari. Mr Abubakar’s tally was 26.7 per cent of the total valid votes.
PREMIUM TIMES earlier analysed the outcome of the presidential election in Jigawa which indicated that the APC candidate could win 70-75 per cent of the votes in the state.
The total number of registered voters in the state stood at 2,104,889 while accredited voters are 1,171,801.
Total valid votes were 1,106,244 and rejected votes were 436,878. The total votes cast was 1,149,922.
Below are the results from the 27 Local Government Areas in Jigawa State
1- Gagarawa Local Government
APC 14,890
PDP 8,703
2- Hadejia Local Government
APC 29, 979
PDP 3188
3-Roni Local Government
APC 19, 192
PDP 5,803
4- Gumel Local Government
APC 17,937
PDP 4477
5- Buji Local Government
APC 19,608
PDP 9,613
6- Taura Local government
APC 31,649
PDP 11,846
7- Kafin-Hausa Local Government
APC 36,437
PDP 14,348
8-Garki Local Government
APC 31, 480
PDP 13, 788
9- Auyo Local Government
APC 25,750
PDP 8,683
10-Jahun Local Government
APC 38,852
PDP 14, 667
11- Kaugama Local Government
APC 29,824
PDP 8,880
12- Miga Local Government
APC 21324
PDP 10, 162
13- Mallamadori Local Government
APC 39,622
PDP 9,806
14- Dutse Local Government
APC 46, 033
PDP 15, 337
15- Guri Local Government
APC 21, 525
PDP 8,088
16- Maigatari Local Government
APC 24,843
PDP 11, 152
17- Kirikassamma Local Government
APC 24,390
PDP 12,060
18- Birniwa Local Government
APC 24,051
PDP 10,848
19- Gwiwa Local Government
APC 23,108
PDP 6,602
20- Yankwashi Local Government
APC 11,697
PDP 2,967
21- Sule Tankarkar Local Government
APC 29,374
PDP 11, 186
22- Birnin kudu Local Government
APC 46, 075
PDP 23, 124
23- Kazaure Local Government
APC 26,607
PDP 2, 658
24- Babura Local Government
APC 40,905
PDP 10,530
25- Ringim Local Government
APC 43, 113
PDP 20, 483
26 – Kiyawa Local Government
APC 34, 443
PDP 13 142
27- Gwaram Local Government
APC 54, 294
PDP 17, 771