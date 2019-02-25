Buhari defeats Atiku in Jigawa

The presidential candidate of the governing All Progressive Congress (APC), Muhammadu Buhari, has won in all the 27 local Government Councils of Jigawa State.

According to results released by the collation officer, Abdullahi Zuru, the APC candidate polled 794, 738 votes to defeat his challenger Atiku Abubakar of the PDP who had 289,895 votes

The result which showed a difference of 504,843 votes represents a 73.3 per cent victory for Mr Buhari. Mr Abubakar’s tally was 26.7 per cent of the total valid votes.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier analysed the outcome of the presidential election in Jigawa which indicated that the APC candidate could win 70-75 per cent of the votes in the state.

The total number of registered voters in the state stood at 2,104,889 while accredited voters are 1,171,801.

Total valid votes were 1,106,244 and rejected votes were 436,878. The total votes cast was 1,149,922.

Below are the results from the 27 Local Government Areas in Jigawa State

1- Gagarawa Local Government

APC 14,890
PDP 8,703

2- Hadejia Local Government

APC 29, 979
PDP 3188

3-Roni Local Government

APC 19, 192
PDP 5,803

4- Gumel Local Government

APC 17,937
PDP 4477

5- Buji Local Government

APC 19,608
PDP 9,613

6- Taura Local government

APC 31,649
PDP 11,846

7- Kafin-Hausa Local Government

APC 36,437
PDP 14,348

8-Garki Local Government

APC 31, 480
PDP 13, 788

9- Auyo Local Government

APC 25,750
PDP 8,683

10-Jahun Local Government

APC 38,852
PDP 14, 667

11- Kaugama Local Government

APC 29,824
PDP 8,880

12- Miga Local Government

APC 21324
PDP 10, 162

13- Mallamadori Local Government

APC 39,622
PDP 9,806

14- Dutse Local Government

APC 46, 033
PDP 15, 337

15- Guri Local Government

APC 21, 525
PDP 8,088

16- Maigatari Local Government

APC 24,843
PDP 11, 152

17- Kirikassamma Local Government

APC 24,390
PDP 12,060

18- Birniwa Local Government
APC 24,051
PDP 10,848

19- Gwiwa Local Government

APC 23,108
PDP 6,602

20- Yankwashi Local Government

APC 11,697
PDP 2,967

21- Sule Tankarkar Local Government

APC 29,374
PDP 11, 186

22- Birnin kudu Local Government

APC 46, 075
PDP 23, 124

23- Kazaure Local Government

APC 26,607
PDP 2, 658

24- Babura Local Government

APC 40,905
PDP 10,530

25- Ringim Local Government

APC 43, 113
PDP 20, 483

26 – Kiyawa Local Government

APC 34, 443
PDP 13 142

27- Gwaram Local Government

APC 54, 294
PDP 17, 771

