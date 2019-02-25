Buhari wins Lagos with over 130,000 votes

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Bola Tinubu. [PHOTO CREDIT: Dailypost]
President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has won the presidential election in Lagos with a margin of 132,810 votes.

Mr Buhari who won in 15 of the 20 local government areas in the state with an overall vote of 580,825. Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the remaining five local government areas and came second by polling 448,015.
The results were announced by the state collation officer, Felix Alako, at exactly 6:50 p.m.

The total accredited voters for the state was 1,196,490 while the total valid votes stood at 1,089,567. The rejected votes were 67,023 while the total valid votes were 1,156,590, according to official figures announced by Mr Alako.

The collation officer said that all cases of cancelled elections in various polling units would be reported to INEC in Abuja for its decision.

See the results of each of the local governments below.

Epe
Registered voters 147073
Accredited voters 33905
Apc 17710
Pdp 13306

APapa
Registered voters 186649
Apc 18170
Pdp 11295

Lagos island
Registered voters 194738
Accredited voters 38285
Apc 27452
Pdp 7396

Ibeju lekki
Registered voters 109731
Accredited voters 26568
Apc 12179
Pdp 9222

Ikorodu
Registered voters 264131
Accredited voters 64875
Apc 140719
Pdp 21252

Ikeja
Registered voters 318900
Accredited voters 54399
Apc 23638
Pdp 21518

Badagry
Registered voters 190565
Accredited voters 43817
Apc 21417
Pdp 17936

Oshodi/isolo
Registered voters 418303
Accredited voters 77827
Apc 29860
Pdp 28806

Ojo
APC 24333
Pdp 29019

Mushin
Apc 43453
Pdp 20277

Ifako ijaye
Apc 33419
Pdp 18100

Surulere
Apc 30621
Pdp 31603

Somolu/Bariga
Apc 28418
Pdp 21978

Eti osa
Apc 20962
Pdp 25216

Lagos mainland
Apc 22684
Pdp 15137

Kosofe
Apc 39216
Pdp 28715

Agege
Apc 36443
Pdp 16479

Alimosho
APC 65206
PDP 44796

