Buhari wins Lagos with over 130,000 votes

President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has won the presidential election in Lagos with a margin of 132,810 votes.

Mr Buhari who won in 15 of the 20 local government areas in the state with an overall vote of 580,825. Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the remaining five local government areas and came second by polling 448,015.

The results were announced by the state collation officer, Felix Alako, at exactly 6:50 p.m.

The total accredited voters for the state was 1,196,490 while the total valid votes stood at 1,089,567. The rejected votes were 67,023 while the total valid votes were 1,156,590, according to official figures announced by Mr Alako.

The collation officer said that all cases of cancelled elections in various polling units would be reported to INEC in Abuja for its decision.

See the results of each of the local governments below.

Epe

Registered voters 147073

Accredited voters 33905

Apc 17710

Pdp 13306

APapa

Registered voters 186649

Apc 18170

Pdp 11295

Lagos island

Registered voters 194738

Accredited voters 38285

Apc 27452

Pdp 7396

Ibeju lekki

Registered voters 109731

Accredited voters 26568

Apc 12179

Pdp 9222

Ikorodu

Registered voters 264131

Accredited voters 64875

Apc 140719

Pdp 21252

Ikeja

Registered voters 318900

Accredited voters 54399

Apc 23638

Pdp 21518

Badagry

Registered voters 190565

Accredited voters 43817

Apc 21417

Pdp 17936

Oshodi/isolo

Registered voters 418303

Accredited voters 77827

Apc 29860

Pdp 28806

Ojo

APC 24333

Pdp 29019

Mushin

Apc 43453

Pdp 20277

Ifako ijaye

Apc 33419

Pdp 18100

Surulere

Apc 30621

Pdp 31603

Somolu/Bariga

Apc 28418

Pdp 21978

Eti osa

Apc 20962

Pdp 25216

Lagos mainland

Apc 22684

Pdp 15137

Kosofe

Apc 39216

Pdp 28715

Agege

Apc 36443

Pdp 16479

Alimosho

APC 65206

PDP 44796