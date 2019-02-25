2019 Presidential Election: Buhari defeats Atiku in Kogi

President Muhammadu Buhari has emerged the winner of the presidential election held in Kogi State on February 23.

Michael Adikwu, the Collation Officer of the election in Kogi, said that Buhari, who is the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 285, 894 votes ahead of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who polled 218,207 votes.

Mr Adikwu, a professor at the University of Abuja, said Mr Buhari won in 14 out of the 21 local government areas in the state while Atiku won in seven.

According to him, Mr Buhari led Atiku with 67,687 votes.

The local government breakdown of the results are as follow :

Ankpa
APC- 21,109
PDP-16,749

Okowa Campaign AD

Bassa
APC- 7,377
PDP- 10,137

Adavi
APC-24,843
PDP-10,059

Ajaokuta
APC- 13,253
PDP- 10, 710

Ijumu
APC- 8,507
PDP- 12,423

Koton Karfe
APC- 16, 588
PDP- 10,392

Mopa-Muro
APC- 3,646
PDP-5,336

Ibaji
APC- 13,545
PDP – 10,307

Ofu
APC- 13,171
PDP- 10,374

Lokoja
APC- 24,983
PDP- 18,351

Ogori-Magongo
APC- 2,323
PDP- 1,956

Okehi
APC- 18,222
PDP- 11,965

Okene
APC- 37,617
PDP – 7,839

Olamaboro
APC- 12,229
PDP- 11, 325

Omala
APC- 8,206
PDP- 11,815

Kabba-Bunu
APC- 9,131
PDP- 14,888

Yagba East
APC- 5,687
PDP- 8,841

Yagba West
APC- 7,175
PDP- 9,419

Dekina
APC- 21,392
PDP- 10, 455

Idah
APC-9,240
PDP- 8,784

Igalamela
APC- 7,650
PDP- 6,082.

( NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.