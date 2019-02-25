Atiku wins in FCT

Related News

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the presidential election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mr Abubakar polled 259,995 votes to defeat his closest contender, President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressive Party (APC) who had 152,224 votes.

The results from the states are being announced at the International Conference Centre, Abuja under the supervision of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu. Mr Yakubu is the returning officer for the presidential election.

Meanwhile, Mr Buhari was earlier on Monday declared the winner of the election in Ekiti State with 219, 231, while the PDP had 154, 032 votes.

The incumbent also won in Osun with APC having 347,634 votes while the PDP had 337,377 votes.