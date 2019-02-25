Buhari wins Osun State

Related News

The All Progressives Congress has won the presidential election in Osun State.

The party’s candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, polled 347, 634 votes to defeat his closest contender, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who had 337, 377 votes.

The result puts the number of states formally taken by the APC at two.

The results from the states are being announced at the International Conference Centre, Abuja under the supervision of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu. Mr Yakubu is the returning officer for the presidential election.

Mr Buhari was earlier on Monday declared the winner of the election in Ekiti State with, 219, 231, while the PDP had 154, 032 votes.

The results for Osun State were announced by Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos.

He said the total number of valid votes cast was 71,4682 Rejected votes were 17200 while the total number of votes cast is 731,882.

The figures are contained below:

A 1098

AA88

AAC 1022

AAD 3924

AAP 392

ACD 519

ACPN 297

ADC 1525

ADP 9057

AGA 138

AGAP 28

ANDP 26

ANN 268

ANP 67

ANRP 155

APA 1897

APC 347634

APGA 492

APM 54

APP 85

ASD 72

ANPP 31

CAP 17

CC 40

CNP 37

DA 119

DPC 201

DPP 724

FRESH 83

FJP 98

JDPN 1081

GPN 91

HAP 38

ID 49

JNPP 40

KP 46

LM 21

LP 33

MAJA 35

MMN 529

MPN 53

NAC 48

NCMP 39

NCE 111

NDCP 34

NDLP 85

NEPP 33

NMD 93

NIP 54

NNEP 129

NPC 376

NRN 87

NUP 139

DCP 488

PDP 337377

PPA 703

PPC 233

PPN 104

PT 89

RAP 49

RPNP 58

UP 24

UDP 58

UPN 45

WTPN 19

YPN 35

YPP 189

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 714682

REJECT VOTES 17200

TOTAL VOTE CAST 731882