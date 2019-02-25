Buhari wins Osun State

The All Progressives Congress has won the presidential election in Osun State.
The party’s candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, polled 347, 634 votes to defeat his closest contender, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who had 337, 377 votes.
The result puts the number of states formally taken by the APC at two.
The results from the states are being announced at the International Conference Centre, Abuja under the supervision of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu. Mr Yakubu is the returning officer for the presidential election.
Mr Buhari was earlier on Monday declared the winner of the election in Ekiti State with, 219, 231, while the PDP had 154, 032 votes.
The results for Osun State were announced by Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos.
He said the total number of valid votes cast was 71,4682 Rejected votes were 17200 while the total number of votes cast is 731,882.
The figures are contained below:
A 1098
AA88
AAC 1022
AAD 3924
AAP 392
ACD 519
ACPN 297
ADC 1525
ADP 9057
AGA 138
AGAP 28
ANDP 26
ANN 268
ANP 67
ANRP 155
APA 1897
APC 347634
APGA 492
APM 54
APP 85
ASD 72
ANPP 31
CAP 17
CC 40
CNP 37
DA 119
DPC 201
DPP 724
FRESH 83
FJP 98
JDPN 1081
GPN 91
HAP 38
ID 49
JNPP 40
KP 46
LM 21
LP 33
MAJA 35
MMN 529
MPN 53
NAC 48
NCMP 39
NCE 111
NDCP 34
NDLP 85
NEPP 33
NMD 93
NIP 54
NNEP 129
NPC 376
NRN 87
NUP 139
DCP 488
PDP 337377
PPA 703
PPC 233
PPN 104
PT 89
RAP 49
RPNP 58
UP 24
UDP 58
UPN 45
WTPN 19
YPN 35
YPP 189
TOTAL VALID VOTES: 714682
REJECT VOTES 17200
TOTAL VOTE CAST 731882