Buhari clinches Nasarawa State

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared President Muhammadu Buhari as winner of Saturday’s presidential election in Nasarawa State.

Azubuike Nwankwo, the Presidential Election Returning Officer for the state, read out the results polled by various political parties at the end of collation at about 11 a.m.

According to him, Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 289, 903 votes to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),

Atiku Abubakar who scored 283,847 votes.

The result showed that Buhari won in eight out of the 13 local government areas of the state with Mr Abubakar winning in five.

Mr Nwankwo said 613,720 voters were accredited, while the total votes cast at presidential election in the state stood at 599,399.

He said the total number of valid votes was 580,778, while 18,621 votes were rejected.

(NAN)