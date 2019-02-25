Buhari crushes Atiku in Yobe: 497,914 votes to 50,763

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 497,914 votes to beat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which scored 50,763 votes in Yobe in last Saturday’s presidential election.

Prof. Abubakar Gunduri, the state Collation officer, announced the result after collation from the 17 local government

areas in the state on Monday in Damaturu.

He said that the state had 1,365,913 registered voters, out of which, 601,059 were accredited for the election.

Mr Gunduri added that a total of 586,137 votes were cast, out of which, APC scored 497,914 votes, while PDP scored 50,763 votes.

According to the collation officer, the exercise recorded a total of 559,365 valid votes and 26,772 invalid votes.

He commended the electorate, stakeholders and party agents for the peaceful elections, commitment and cooperation

throughout the collation exercise.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaji Bunu and Dr Abdu Bulama, the agents of the APC and PDP, accepted the result and signed

the documents on behalf of their parties.