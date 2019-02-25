Atiku maintains lead in Adamawa

Related News

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has held on to a narrow victory in the ongoing collation of results in his home Adamawa State.

Results so far collated from 16 of the state’s 21 local government areas show that Mr Abubakar is leading with 22,000 votes.

The PDP is leading with 317,088 from results so far calculated at the Independent National Electoral Commission’s office in Jimeta, near Yola. President Muhammadu Buhari’s All Progressives Congress scores 295,088 votes.

Both candidates are neck-in-neck in the number of local government areas picked up, winning in eight each.

Collation is still underway as of 9:56 a.m., but below is how both candidates stand so far:

Mubi North Local Government

APC – 26,746

PDP – 23,156

Shelleng Local Government

APC – 13,531

PDP – 11, 912

Girei Local Government

APC – 17,765

PDP – 14,673

Yola North Local Government

APC – 43,865

PDP – 27,789

Numan Local Government

APC – 10,610

PDP – 23,469

Demsa Local Government

APC – 6,989

PDP – 29,997

Hong Local Government

APC – 20,471

PDP – 23,039

Ganye Local Government

APC – 20,360

PDP – 17,770

Guyuk Local Government

APC – 10,825

PDP – 22,059

Lamurde Local Government

APC – 8,123

PDP – 21,404

Yola South Local Government

APC – 34,534

PDP – 20,414

Mayo Belwa Local Government

APC – 20,842

PDP – 23,734

Mubi South Local Government

APC – 19,361

PDP – 10,514

Madagali Local Government

APC – 8,208

PDP – 14,594

Maiha Local Government

APC – 17,034

PDP – 7,916

Song Local Government

APC – 17,352

PDP – 22,648

Total:

APC – 295,088

PDP – 317,088.