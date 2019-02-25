Atiku maintains lead in Adamawa

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has held on to a narrow victory in the ongoing collation of results in his home Adamawa State.
Results so far collated from 16 of the state’s 21 local government areas show that Mr Abubakar is leading with 22,000 votes.
The PDP is leading with 317,088 from results so far calculated at the Independent National Electoral Commission’s office in Jimeta, near Yola. President Muhammadu Buhari’s All Progressives Congress scores 295,088 votes.
Both candidates are neck-in-neck in the number of local government areas picked up, winning in eight each.
Collation is still underway as of 9:56 a.m., but below is how both candidates stand so far:
Mubi North Local Government
APC – 26,746
PDP – 23,156
Shelleng Local Government
APC – 13,531
PDP – 11, 912
Girei Local Government
APC – 17,765
PDP – 14,673
Yola North Local Government
APC – 43,865
PDP – 27,789
Numan Local Government
APC – 10,610
PDP – 23,469
Demsa Local Government
APC – 6,989
PDP – 29,997
Hong Local Government
APC – 20,471
PDP – 23,039
Ganye Local Government
APC – 20,360
PDP – 17,770
Guyuk Local Government
APC – 10,825
PDP – 22,059
Lamurde Local Government
APC – 8,123
PDP – 21,404
Yola South Local Government
APC – 34,534
PDP – 20,414
Mayo Belwa Local Government
APC – 20,842
PDP – 23,734
Mubi South Local Government
APC – 19,361
PDP – 10,514
Madagali Local Government
APC – 8,208
PDP – 14,594
Maiha Local Government
APC – 17,034
PDP – 7,916
Song Local Government
APC – 17,352
PDP – 22,648
Total:
APC – 295,088
PDP – 317,088.