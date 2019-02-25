Atiku maintains lead in Adamawa

PDP presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar. [PHOTO CREDIT: Atiku Twitter handle]
PDP presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar during The Candidates interview. [PHOTO CREDIT: Atiku Twitter handle]

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has held on to a narrow victory in the ongoing collation of results in his home Adamawa State.

Results so far collated from 16 of the state’s 21 local government areas show that Mr Abubakar is leading with 22,000 votes.

The PDP is leading with 317,088 from results so far calculated at the Independent National Electoral Commission’s office in Jimeta, near Yola. President Muhammadu Buhari’s All Progressives Congress scores 295,088 votes.

Both candidates are neck-in-neck in the number of local government areas picked up, winning in eight each.

Collation is still underway as of 9:56 a.m., but below is how both candidates stand so far:

Mubi North Local Government
APC – 26,746
PDP – 23,156

Shelleng Local Government
APC – 13,531
PDP – 11, 912

Girei Local Government
APC – 17,765
PDP – 14,673

Yola North Local Government
APC – 43,865
PDP – 27,789

Numan Local Government
APC – 10,610
PDP – 23,469

Demsa Local Government
APC – 6,989
PDP – 29,997

Hong Local Government
APC – 20,471
PDP – 23,039

Ganye Local Government
APC – 20,360
PDP – 17,770

Guyuk Local Government
APC – 10,825
PDP – 22,059

Lamurde Local Government
APC – 8,123
PDP – 21,404

Yola South Local Government
APC – 34,534
PDP – 20,414

Mayo Belwa Local Government
APC – 20,842
PDP – 23,734

Mubi South Local Government
APC – 19,361
PDP – 10,514

Madagali Local Government
APC – 8,208
PDP – 14,594

Maiha Local Government
APC – 17,034
PDP – 7,916

Song Local Government
APC – 17,352
PDP – 22,648

Total:
APC – 295,088
PDP – 317,088.

