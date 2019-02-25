It’s official, Atiku wins in Ondo

Related News

The main opposition presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has won the presidential election in Ondo State.

Ondo State, south-Western Nigeria, is governed by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Nigeria’s ruling APC.

In the final results announced on Monday morning, Mr Abubakar of the PDP scored 275,901 votes to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC who scored 241,769 votes.

Total accredited voters were 598,586, total votes cast: 586,827, while rejected votes were 30,833

The total number of polling units where voting was cancelled is 80. The reasons include over-voting, widespread violence, intimidation of electorate and staff, failure of card readers and outright disruption of the election.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Mr Abubakar won in 11 of Ondo’s 18 local governments.

The local governments won by the PDP are Akure North, Ifedore, Idanre, Ile Oluji/Okeigbo, Irele, Ondo East, Ose, Ondo West, Akure South, Ese Odo and Okitipupa local governments.

Akoko North East, Akoko North West and Akoko South East, Akoko South West, Odigbo, Ilaje and Owo local governments fell to the APC.

Below are the results:

Akoko North East

AAC 105

AA 407

APC 15,598

PDP 11,641

Akoko North West

AAC 113

AA 412

APC 14,158

PDP 13, 950

Akoko South East

AAC 26

AA 242

APC 7,306

PDP 6,616

Akure North

AAC 129

AA 06

APC 8661

PDP 12,786

Idanre

AAC 73

AA 265

APC 8453

PDP 14,704

Ifedore

AAC 95

AA 229

APC 9433

PDP 11745

Ileoluji Okeigbo

AAC 208

AA 340

APC 10404

PDP 12680

Irele

AAC 93

AA 235

APC 10082

PDP 12862

Ondo East

AAC 155

AA 11

APC 5299

PDP 8455

Ose

AAC 41

AA 84

APC 10321

PDP 12919

Owo

AA 426

AAC 184

APC 18,322

ADC 219

PDP 13,375

Okitipupa

AA 66

AAC 132

ADC 68

APC 17,017

PDP 22,370

YPP 64

Akure South

AAC 814

ADP 83

APC 25,177

LP 203

PDP 37,040

YPP 202

Akoko South West

AA 817

AAC 168

APC 21,592

PDP 16,469

PT 03

Odigbo

A 39

AA 401

AAC 107

APC 19,523

PDP 16,608

Ilaje

AA 185

AAC 68

APC 17,455

LP 02

PDP 14,421

Ese Odo

AA 135

AAC 828

APC 9,530

PDP 12,005

Ondo West

AA 50

AAC 1075

APC 13,448

PDP 25,255