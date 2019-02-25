How Buhari won in 15 of 16 LGAs in Kwara

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari won in 15 of the 16 local governments in Kwara State in last Saturday’s presidential election.

Mr Buhari, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is seeking reelection.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the president took early lead Sunday evening, edging his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar.

Mr Abubakar, a former Nigerian vice president, is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A breakdown of results showed that Mr Buhari of the APC won in 15 local governments while PDP’s Mr Abubakar won in one local government in the state.

The result showed that in Asa local government, APC polled 15976 to beat

PDP, which polled 10705.

In Oyun Local government, APC gathered 11051 while PDP garnered 4904; in Ekiti local government, APC polled 6662 while PDP polled 5397.

Meanwhile, the PDP won in Oke-Ero local government as it polled 6242 to beat the APC which polled 6079 votes.

In Irepodun local government, APC garnered 14395 while the PDP polled 10232; in Moro local government, APC polled 17534 while PDP polled 7598; and in Ilorin East local government, APC polled 31,039 while PDP polled 12820.

In Offa local government, APC polled 23685 while PDP had 4540 votes; in Pategi local government, APC polled 14791 to beat PDP which polled 3493; while in Edu local government, APC polled 24412 while PDP polled 6435.

In Baruten local government, APC polled 24204 while PDP had 9419 votes; in Ifelodun, APC polled 19760 to beat PDP which polled 8782; in Kaiama local government, APC polled 15025 while PDP polled 3299; in Ilorin West, APC polled 52200 to beat PDP which polled 28911; while in Isin local government, APC polled 5960 to beat PDP which polled 4030.

Similarly, in Ilorin South Local Government, the APC polled 26211 to beat the PDP which polled 11377.