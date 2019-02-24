Atiku wins 11 of Ondo’s 18 LGs, set to win in state

Related News

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, can be said to have won the presidential election conducted in the 18 local governments of Ondo State.

Although Mr Abubakar is yet to be formally declared the winner in the state, INEC has formally announced the results in all the 18 local governments.

The results were announced at the Ondo State Collation Centre in Akure. A tabulation of the results shows that the PDP candidate polled a total of 276,201 votes beating President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC to second place. The APC scored 241,776 votes.

Mr Abubakar also won 11 of the 18 local governments in the state.

The local governments won by the PDP are Akure North, Ifedore, Idanre, Ile Oluji/Okeigbo, Irele, Ondo East, Ose, Ondo West, Akure South, Ese Odo and Okitipupa local governments.

Akoko North East, Akoko North West and Akoko South East, Akoko South West, Odigbo, Ilaje and Owo local governments fell to the APC.

Below are the results:

Akoko North East

AAC 105

AA 407

APC 15,598

PDP 11,641

Akoko North West

AAC 113

AA 412

APC 14,158

PDP 13, 950

Akoko South East

AAC 26

AA 242

APC 7,306

PDP 6,616

Akure North

AAC 129

AA 06

APC 8661

PDP 12,786

Idanre

AAC 73

AA 265

APC 8453

PDP 14,704

Ifedore

AAC 95

AA 229

APC 9433

PDP 11745

Ileoluji Okeigbo

AAC 208

AA 340

APC 10404

PDP 12680

Irele

AAC 93

AA 235

APC 10082

PDP 12862

Ondo East

AAC 155

AA 11

APC 5299

PDP 8455

Ose

AAC 41

AA 84

APC 10321

PDP 12919

Owo

AA 426

AAC 184

APC 18,322

ADC 219

PDP 13,375

Okitipupa

AA 66

AAC 132

ADC 68

APC 17,017

PDP 22,370

YPP 64

Akure South

AAC 814

ADP 83

APC 25,177

LP 203

PDP 37,040

YPP 202

Akoko South West

AA 817

AAC 168

APC 21,592

PDP 16,469

PT 03

Odigbo

A 39

AA 401

AAC 107

APC 19,523

PDP 16,608

Ilaje

AA 185

AAC 68

APC 17,455

LP 02

PDP 14,421

Ese Odo

AA 135

AAC 828

APC 9,530

PDP 12,005

Ondo West

AA 50

AAC 1075

APC 13,448

PDP 25,255

The Chief collation officer for the presidential election in the state, Kayode Soremekun, is however, yet to officially declare the winner, as further collation work would be done before the winner is announced.