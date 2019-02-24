Atiku wins 11 of Ondo’s 18 LGs, set to win in state

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, can be said to have won the presidential election conducted in the 18 local governments of Ondo State.
Although Mr Abubakar is yet to be formally declared the winner in the state, INEC has formally announced the results in all the 18 local governments.
The results were announced at the Ondo State Collation Centre in Akure. A tabulation of the results shows that the PDP candidate polled a total of 276,201 votes beating President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC to second place. The APC scored 241,776 votes.
Mr Abubakar also won 11 of the 18 local governments in the state.
The local governments won by the PDP are Akure North, Ifedore, Idanre, Ile Oluji/Okeigbo, Irele, Ondo East, Ose, Ondo West, Akure South, Ese Odo and Okitipupa local governments.
Akoko North East, Akoko North West and Akoko South East, Akoko South West, Odigbo, Ilaje and Owo local governments fell to the APC.
Below are the results:
Akoko North East
AAC 105
AA 407
APC 15,598
PDP 11,641
Akoko North West
AAC 113
AA 412
APC 14,158
PDP 13, 950
Akoko South East
AAC 26
AA 242
APC 7,306
PDP 6,616
Akure North
AAC 129
AA 06
APC 8661
PDP 12,786
Idanre
AAC 73
AA 265
APC 8453
PDP 14,704
Ifedore
AAC 95
AA 229
APC 9433
PDP 11745
Ileoluji Okeigbo
AAC 208
AA 340
APC 10404
PDP 12680
Irele
AAC 93
AA 235
APC 10082
PDP 12862
Ondo East
AAC 155
AA 11
APC 5299
PDP 8455
Ose
AAC 41
AA 84
APC 10321
PDP 12919
Owo
AA 426
AAC 184
APC 18,322
ADC 219
PDP 13,375
Okitipupa
AA 66
AAC 132
ADC 68
APC 17,017
PDP 22,370
YPP 64
Akure South
AAC 814
ADP 83
APC 25,177
LP 203
PDP 37,040
YPP 202
Akoko South West
AA 817
AAC 168
APC 21,592
PDP 16,469
PT 03
Odigbo
A 39
AA 401
AAC 107
APC 19,523
PDP 16,608
Ilaje
AA 185
AAC 68
APC 17,455
LP 02
PDP 14,421
Ese Odo
AA 135
AAC 828
APC 9,530
PDP 12,005
Ondo West
AA 50
AAC 1075
APC 13,448
PDP 25,255
The Chief collation officer for the presidential election in the state, Kayode Soremekun, is however, yet to officially declare the winner, as further collation work would be done before the winner is announced.