BREAKING: It’s Official: Dogara wins in Bauchi

The Speaker of the House of Representatives has been declared the winner of the Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro Federal Constituency election in Bauchi State.
Mr Dogara, the candidate of the PDP, scored 73,609 votes to defeat the APC candidate, Dalhatu Kantana, who scored 50,078 results.
He was declared the winner by the returning officer for the constituency few minutes past 10 p.m. on Sunday.
PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Dogara had claimed victory in the election before the official announcement. His main challenger, Mr Kantana, promptly responded that the speaker’s claim was false.
The announcement by INEC now means Mr Dogara will return to the House and may choose to seek election as the speaker again.
