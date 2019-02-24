Atiku wins nine out of 10 declared LGAs in Oyo

Related News

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, is currently leading in the Saturday’s presidential election in Oyo state.

The election took place in all the 33 local government areas in the state.

Mr Abubakar, in the results of the 10 local government areas so far announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, is currently winning in nine.

The results show that Mr Abubakar got a total of 85, 109 votes while President Muhammadu Buhari of APC secured a total of 79,802 votes.

The results indicate that Mr Abubakar won in Afijio, Saki East, Kajola, Ibarapa North, Ibarapa East, Itesiwaju, Iwajowa, Ibadan North West and Olorunsogo.

Mr Buhari has won in only one local government area which is Irepo.

The results of the 10 local government areas is presented below:

Afijio:

ADC 1, 022, ADP 306 APC 6,874 PDP 8,325

Saki East:

ADC 643, ADP 285, APC 5,730 PDP 5,883

Kajola:

ADC 455 ADP 54 APC 11,665 PDP 12,282

Ibarapa North:

ADC 1,671 ADP 224 APC 6,587 PDP 9,070

Ibarapa East:

ADC 1,614 ADP 52 APC 7,964 PDP 10, 346

Itesiwaju:

ADC 480 ADP 110 APC 6,193 PDP 7,010

Iwajowa:

ADC 1,768 ADP 106 APC 6,528

Ibadan North West:

ADC 1,264 ADP 160 APC 11, 126 PDP 14,550

Irepo:

ADC 293 ADP 505 APC 11,688 PDP 4,244

Olorunsogo:

ADC 226 ADP 354 APC 5,447 PDP 5922

The results of 23 local government areas have not been announced yet.