BREAKING: Saraki loses all four local governments in senatorial district

Senate President Bukola Saraki lost in all of the local governments in his Kwara Central Senatorial District in Saturday’s National Assembly elections.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Saraki lost three of the four local governments in the state earlier.

The local governments are Asa, Ilorin South and Ilorin East. The fourth local government is Ilorin West, the Senate President own local government.

Result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission Sunday evening showed that in Ilorin West,

APC polled 51, 531 while the PDP polled 30,075.

The number of registered voters were 224, 494.

While accredited voters were 91,130.

The commission will officially announce the winner of the Senate seat. But based on the announced results, Mr Saraki has effectively been removed.

