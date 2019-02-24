JUST IN: Buhari floors Atiku in Saraki, Kwara governor’s local govts

Related News

Senate President Bukola Saraki failed to deliver his local government to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in Saturday presidential election.

Similarly, the Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, also failed to deliver his own local government to the PDP presidential candidate.

Mr Saraki hails from Agbaji quarters, Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State while Mr Ahmed is from Share in Ifelodun Local Government.

The Senate President is the head of Mr Abubakar’s campaign organisation.

Mr Saraki had earlier won his polling unit and delivered same for the PDP presidential candidate.

But in the presidential result announced for Ilorin West local government, President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC floored Mr Abubakar in the local government.

According to the official result announced for the local government Sunday evening, Mr Buhari polled 52, 200 while Mr Abubakar polled 28, 111.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Buhari won in eight out of nine local governments declared as at 4 p.m.

Additionally, in Ifelodun, Mr Ahmed’s local government, Mr Buhari polled 19,760 to defeat Mr Abubakar who polled 8,782.

In other results announced for Edu local government, Mr Buhari polled 24,412 while Mr Abubakar polled 6,435. Similarly, in Baruten Local government, the APC garnered 24,204 votes to beat the PDP which got 9,419 votes.

This brings the number of local government won by Mr Buhari in Kwara State thus far to 12 while Mr Abubakar has won one local government so far.

The state has 16 local government areas.

Details later…