INEC commences final declaration of presidential election result Monday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the declaration of the results for the 2019 presidential election.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, made the announcement in a live broadcast in Abuja Sunday night while declaring the collation centre open.

He said announcements of the presidential results will commence on Monday by 11 am.

Mr Yakubu said the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of each of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would present the results of the elections from their states.

As collation of results for the Saturday’s general elections continues across the country, major incidents are happening at the collation centres.

There have been cases of attacks by thugs, soldiers chasing out reporters and observers, and other unfortunate incidents at the collation centres.

Millions of Nigerians went to the polls on Saturday to elect a president that will lead the country for the next four years.

They also voted lawmakers who will represent them at the National Assembly for the next four years.

There are 468 slots available for grabs at the National Assembly: Senate 109 and the House of Representatives 360. These elected lawmakers will be in charge of legislative duties for the next four years.

Although there are 73 presidential candidates, the result is expected to be a straight fight between President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.